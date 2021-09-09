FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

The FDA faced a court deadline Thursday to issue decisions on marketing applications from Juul and hundreds of other companies. The date was set by a federal judge after anti-tobacco groups successfully sued the FDA to speed up its review.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use the products are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

FDA regulators previously said they would prioritize evaluating products from Juul and a handful of other key players before reviewing most larger vaping devices with refillable tanks and other products. Those products are mainly popular with adults and sell at specialty vape shops.

