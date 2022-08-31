FBI's team to investigate massive cyberattack in Montenegro

But the attack against Montenegro’s infrastructure seemed more sustained and extensive with targets including water supply systems, transportation services and online government services, among many others.

On Monday, government officials said that an attack by hackers on the information system of Montenegrin institutions was still ongoing, but that the system will not suffer permanent damage.

“A huge amount of money was invested in the attack on our system”, said Minister of Public Administration Maras Dukaj He added that his ministry cannot determine the source of the attack, but that there is “strong indication that it is coming from Russia.”

The Director of the Directorate for Information Security, Dusan Polovic, said that “150 cells” in a dozen state institutions were infected, and that the data of the Ministry of Public Administration was not permanently damaged.

“The infected stations have been removed from the network and hard drives have been removed from them for further forensics,” he said, adding that “the priority is to put the tax system into operation, but this will be done only when it is completely secure.”

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.