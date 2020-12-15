FBI won't 'sidestep' sexual misconduct claims, director says

Wray sent a lengthy statement to staff late last week following an Associated Press investigation that found at least six senior FBI officials, including an assistant director, were accused of sexual misconduct over the past five years, with allegations ranging from unwanted touching and sexual advances to coercion.

The AP found that none of the FBI officials it identified was disciplined and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct accusations against them.