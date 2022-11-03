FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

Police officers armed with rifles guarded a synagogue one city over, in Hoboken, where the public safety director also announced increased patrols in Jewish communities.

Five years ago, two New Jersey men were sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted for a series of attacks in 2012 that included the firebombings of two synagogues. They also threw a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi as he slept with his wife and children.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, whose district encompasses part of the area in northern New Jersey affected by those attacks, said in a statement Thursday that recent comments by Kanye West and the social media post shared by NBA star Kyrie Irving have contributed to the problem.

“I am deeply concerned and outraged by today’s alert from the FBI," Gottheimer said. "This is what happens after years of antisemitic comments from public figures, including, most recently, Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and others," he said.

