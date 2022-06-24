FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artwork from Florida museum

Questions about the artworks' authenticity arose almost immediately after their discovery. The artwork was purportedly made in 1982, but experts have pointed out that the cardboard used in at least one of the pieces included FedEx typeface that wasn't used until 1994, about six years after Basquiat died, according to the warrant. Also, television writer Thad Mumford, the owner of the storage locker where the art was eventually found, told investigators that he had never owned any Basquiat art and that the pieces were not in the unit they last time he had visited. Mumford died in 2018.

Orlando Museum of Art director Aaron De Groft has repeatedly insisted that the art is legitimate.

The exhibit was originally publicized to run through June 2023 in Orlando, the museum later announced it was ending next week. Bourmas-Fry said the art's owners declined to extend the museum's contract and were planning to send the works to Italy for exhibition.

“Based on my training and experience, I believe that the significantly advanced date of the international departure of the Mumford Collection from OMA is to avoid further scrutiny of the provenance and authenticity of the works by the public and law enforcement,” an FBI special agent wrote in the warrant request.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Visitors look at paintings by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat at the Orlando Museum of Art, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Paintings on display by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat are seen at the Orlando Museum of Art Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Entrance to an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen at the Orlando Museum of Art, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

An exhibition by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)