journal-news logo
X

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend

Law enforcement officials swarmed a home in North Port, Fla. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Caption
Law enforcement officials swarmed a home in North Port, Fla. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)

Credit: Curt Anderson

Credit: Curt Anderson

Nation & World
By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
FBI agents and police swarmed the home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — FBI agents and police Monday swarmed the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out in a van on a cross-country trek.

The FBI's Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie's parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

Video showed at least a dozen law enforcement officers pulling up to the Laundries' house in North Port and rushing in. Later, a police officer could be seen taking a stack of cardboard boxes inside. Brian Laundrie and Petito had been living with his parents before making the trek on which she died.

Petito and Laundrie hit the road in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home on Sept. 1, police said.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.

In Wyoming, the FBI announced on Sunday that agents had discovered a body while searching campsites on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. No details on the cause of death were released. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” FBI agent Charles Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”

Petito's father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: "She touched the world."

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for Petito’s family asked in a statement that the family be given room to grieve.

Jones said investigators were seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around Grand Teton.

A weekend search of a Florida nature preserve failed to find Laundrie, North Port police said. They said in a statement that they “exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds” of the 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York's Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

Police video released by the Moab, Utah, department showed that an officer pulled the couple's van over on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. The body-camera footage showed an upset Petito.

Laundrie said on the video that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into the van with dirty feet. He said he did not want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor.

Moab police separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the van.

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)
Caption
This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
Caption
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Law enforcement officers enter the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in North Port, Fla., as they search for Brian Laundrie, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito's body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. (Matt Houston/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)
Caption
Law enforcement officers enter the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in North Port, Fla., as they search for Brian Laundrie, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito's body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. (Matt Houston/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Matt Houston

Credit: Matt Houston

In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
Caption
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
Caption
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle drives past members of the media, left, gathered at a road blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Caption
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle drives past members of the media, left, gathered at a road blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

Credit: Amber Baesler

Credit: Amber Baesler

This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
Caption
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Law enforcement officers enter the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in North Port, Fla., as they search for Brian Laundrie, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito's body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. (Matt Houston/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)
Caption
Law enforcement officers enter the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in North Port, Fla., as they search for Brian Laundrie, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito's body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. (Matt Houston/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Matt Houston

Credit: Matt Houston

In Other News
1
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
2
Protesters target London's major ring road for 4th time
3
IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict
4
Parents in China laud rule limiting video game time for kids
5
The Latest: NYC to conduct weekly COVID-19 tests in schools
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top