FBI says Iranian hackers sent unsolicited stolen Trump info to people associated with Biden campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian hackers sent people associated with President Joe Biden's campaign unsolicited information that had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump's campaign, the FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday.
The announcement marks the latest effort to call out what officials say are Iran's brazen, ongoing efforts to interfere in the 2024 election, including a hack-and-leak campaign targeting Trump's campaign.
In Other News
1
Endangered sea corals moved from South Florida to the Texas Gulf Coast...
2
Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris for president
3
Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG...
4
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will stay in jail after second judge denies bail...
5
Mayor of Atlantic City and his wife are indicted for allegedly beating...