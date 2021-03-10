FBI releases new video after bombs left at RNC, DNC offices

The pipe bomb suspect carried the explosives in a backpack, according to Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington office. The bombs were made of threaded galvanized pipes, kitchen timers and homemade black powder, he said.

Federal agents hope the new video will spark additional tips to help identify the person. A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case.

“We are asking for you to come forward and speak to us about any odd or out-of-character behaviors,” D’Antuono said in a video statement released by the FBI.

The placement of the pipe bombs has been particularly concerning for law enforcement as officials continue to secure the Capitol and the number of threats against lawmakers remains high. For weeks, investigators have been worried about the potential for attacks on soft targets in the nation's capital.