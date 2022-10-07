FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Bellar was at the June 2020 meeting, along with fellow militia member Ty Garbin, who eventually pleaded guilty in federal court.

The next day, Bellar told fellow Watchmen that he liked Fox: “The guy's definitely got the spirit for this," according to chat messages.

FBI agent Hank Impola testified that talk turned to training. He said Musico invited Fox to gun drills at a rural property in Jackson County.

“Just because I'm a church director, don't think I won't shed blood in the name of liberty and defense,” Musico said, according to a message read aloud by the agent.

Morrison was not at the vacuum shop meeting, but he tried to get to know Fox by proposing a double date at a Denny's restaurant, Impola testified.

Defense attorneys acknowledge that Morrison, Musico and Bellar expressed violent anti-government rants but insist they had cut ties with Fox when the Whitmer kidnapping scheme began to pick up steam during summer 2020.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Credit: J. Scott Park Credit: J. Scott Park