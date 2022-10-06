FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete

The increase that started in 2020 has defied easy explanation. Experts point to several potential factors: the pandemic that has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S., gun violence, worries about the economy, high inflation rates and intense stress.

The FBI’s voluntary collection of data from police across the country has long been an important gauge for understanding crime in the United States, but the drop in the number of agencies reporting means the report relied much more heavily on estimation, said Ames Grawert, senior counsel at the justice program at the Brennan Center for Justice. The findings could mean that crime rates are leveling off, but it's hard to say for sure.

“Some significant care has to be used in extracting conclusions from here,” he said.

The low participation is largely because this is the first report under a major overhaul in the reporting system. The New York Police Department, for their part, said the new reporting requirements made it unable to submit the year’s crime statistics by the deadline, though it didn’t specify exactly why.

The overhaul will eventually make crime data more modern and detailed, federal officials said, but the switchover can be complicated for police departments. The 2021 FBI report did have data from more than 11,000 departments.

Its findings largely track with the National Crime Victimization Survey are also similar to another report from the nonpartisan think tank the Council on Criminal Justice. That analysis of violent crime data surveyed 27 cities, including many big agencies that didn't make the FBI's uniform crime report this year. It found a 5.6% increase in the murder rate over 2020.

About 79% of the murders in 2020, meanwhile, involved a firearm, the highest percentage since at least 1968, the oldest records posted by the Centers for Disease Control online, according to the Pew Research Center.

“Violent crime, and specifically gun crime, continues to be a huge challenge for our nation,” said Art Acevedo, the former chief of police in Houston and Miami. The number of guns sold in the U.S. also hit record-setting highs as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and continue to remain strong.

Acevedo and other gun-safety advocates decry the loosening of gun laws, especially in conservative-leaning states around the U.S.

“We are making our officers work with one arm tied behind their back with these loosening of these laws,” he said. Gun-rights supporters, meanwhile, argue that looser regulations make it easier for people to follow the law and practice Second Amendment rights.

Violent crime overall, meanwhile, remains far lower than the historic highs of the 1990s.