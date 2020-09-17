FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization

It underscored the shift of attention by law enforcement at a time of intense divisions and polarization inside the country. But one area where foreign threats were addressed was in the presidential election and Russia’s attempts to interfere in the campaign.

Wray sought to make clear the scope of the threats while resisting lawmakers' attempts to steer him into politically charged statements. When asked whether extremists on the left or the right posed the biggest threat, he pivoted instead to an answer about how solo actors, or so-called “lone wolves,” with easy access to weapons were a primary concern.

"We don’t we don’t really think of threats in terms of left, right, at the FBI. We’re focused on the violence, not the ideology,” he said later.

The FBI director said racially motivated white supremacists have accounted for the most lethal attacks in the U.S. in recent years, though this year the most lethal violence has come from anti-government activists.

Wray also affirmed the intelligence community's assessment of Russian interference in the November election, which he said was taking the form of foreign influence campaigns aimed at sowing discord and swaying public opinion as well as efforts to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He said that the U.S. had not yet seen targeting of election infrastructure like in 2016.

“What concerns me the most is the steady drumbeat of misinformation and sort of amplification of smaller cyber intrusions,” Wray said. “I worry over time that they will contribute over time to a lack of confidence of American voters and citizens in the validity of their vote."

He added that would be “a perception, not a reality."

Trump has resisted the idea of Russian interference aimed at benefiting his campaign and has been eager, along with other administration officials, to talk about intelligence officials' assessment that China prefers that Trump lose to Biden.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf had been scheduled to appear at the House hearing on worldwide threats but did not testify because of his nomination to be secretary, according to the agency. The agency said in a statement ahead of the hearing that it would be “contrary to standard practice” to have him testify while his nomination was pending before the Senate.

Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement that he was prepared to appear in place of Wolf but that was rejected by the Democratic-controlled committee.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman, began the hearing by noting there is no law prohibiting the testimony of someone facing a confirmation hearing and that Wolf has given multiple media interviews since the president announced his nomination. The Department of Homeland Security ignored a committee subpoena issued Friday for Wolf's appearance, which the Mississippi Democrat said should “appall” any member of the committee.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Credit: Chip Somodevilla Credit: Chip Somodevilla

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller is left. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Credit: Chip Somodevilla Credit: Chip Somodevilla

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller is left. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Credit: Chip Somodevilla Credit: Chip Somodevilla

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray leaves after testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Credit: Chip Somodevilla Credit: Chip Somodevilla

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller, left, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, before the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Credit: Chip Somodevilla Credit: Chip Somodevilla