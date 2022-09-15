FBI arrests Kansas detective long accused of corruption

If convicted of any of the counts, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.

Golubski's attorney, Morgan Roach, didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Civil rights groups for years sought an investigation into Golubski's conduct. The allegations against him drew more attention after Lamont McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit, sued Golubski and other Kansas City, Kansas, officers after he was released.

McIntyre and his mother, Rose McIntyre, alleged in the lawsuit that Golubski framed Lamont for a double homicide in 1994 because she refused the detective's sexual demands. The local government agreed in June to settle the lawsuit for $12.5 million.

When deposed by McIntyre’s lawyers in the case, Golubski invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times. He has consistently declined media requests to comment on the allegations.

In 2020, a coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders and racial justice advocates asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate Golubski and other members of the department who were accused of misconduct and abuse.

And in 2021, an organization run by rapper Jay-Z filed a petition seeking records from the police department related to what it called a history of officer misconduct within the department.