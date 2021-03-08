FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot

Also arrested over the weekend was Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, of Dillon, Montana, who is charged with shoving a metal police barricade into police officers during the insurrection, according to court records.

Authorities said he was identified through police body camera video and photographs posted to social media.

The FBI said Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business, traveled to Kenya on Jan. 24 and was deported from that country to New York. He was arrested Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Sturgeon told a federal magistrate Monday he “wasn't trying to flee,” adding he's a frequent traveler.

His defense attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Prosecutors said Sturgeon faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence at the Capitol, and two other officers killed themselves after. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes.