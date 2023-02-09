Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments

Favre's daughter started playing volleyball at the university in 2017. The volleyball facility was a pet project of the retired quarterback, and he pledged to lead fundraising efforts for it. Previous filings in the state's civil lawsuit show text message exchanges between Favre and others about directing money to the volleyball facility from a nonprofit organization that had Human Services contracts.

The lawsuit Favre filed against the auditor Thursday accuses White of “shamelessly and falsely attacking Favre’s good name” to gain attention for himself, “including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media. None of these national media outlets would have paid White the slightest attention had he not been attacking Favre."

Fletcher Freeman, a spokesman for White said in a statement: ”Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor. It’s mind-boggling that Mr. Favre wants to have a trial about that question."

Freeman also said that Favre has called White and the auditor's team liars, despite repaying some of the money the auditor's office demanded from him.

“He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefitted from misspent funds,” Freeman said. "Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”