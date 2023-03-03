Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure

ESA added that during the inquiry “no weakness in the design of Zefiro 40 has been revealed.”

The launch was the third failure in the past eight launches of Vega and Vega C rockets, an embarrassment for the agency and its partners.

“We will overcome this very difficult moment,” Arianespace head Stephane Israel told reporters.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher added that measures would now be implemented “to get out of this crisis stronger.”

The launch was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 30 centimeters (12 inches).