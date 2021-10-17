Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

The Metropolitan Police has described the attack as terrorism and said early investigations suggested “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

It is unclear what, if any, the suspect’s connection to Amess was.

Police have been granted extra time to question the suspect, who has not yet been charged. The BBC and others reported that the suspect was referred to a government program aimed at preventing people from supporting extremism some years ago, but said he was not a formal subject of interest for security services.

Police investigating the killing were searching two addresses in London Sunday.

Friday's killing renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work. The attack came five years after Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist in her constituency in West Yorkshire.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Sunday officials are reviewing security arrangements for lawmakers, but that she did not believe that the killing of Amess should change the relationship between lawmakers and their voters.

“This should never, ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them," she told Sky News on Sunday.

