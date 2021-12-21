Father of kidnapped missionaries is grateful they're free

Cheryl and Shelden were released a few weeks ago, Horst said.

They were in Haiti on behalf of Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and were among 17 people abducted on Oct. 16, shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the Croix-des-Bouquets area.

Twelve made a risky overnight escape last week, walking for miles over difficult terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the organization known as CAM. Five were released earlier.

Ray Noecker, 49, was in Haiti with his family but was not at the orphanage when the abduction took place.

Horst and Marks offered no details about the escape in a Zoom conference call with reporters.

“The story is for them to tell,” Horst said.

Captors from the 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom. It is unclear if a ransom was paid.