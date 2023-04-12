Father of girl who drew anti-war art extradited to Russia

Alexei Moskalyov fled house arrest just before his sentencing hearing last month in the town of Yefremov, south of Moscow. He was detained in Belarus two days later. According to the Belarusian human rights center Viasna, when visitors tried to find Moskalyov in a Belarussian prison on Wednesday, they were told he had been extradited to Russia.

Moskalyov, 54 was charged over social media posts criticizing the war in Ukraine under a law adopted days after Russian troops invaded in February 2022. He rejected the accusations.