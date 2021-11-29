Father held after 4 California children, grandmother slain

David was arrested after being interviewed by investigators and was held in lieu of $2 million bail.

The grandmother did not live with the family but had been babysitting, Dean said. He said he was unaware of any previous reports of domestic violence at the the home.

It was not immediately known if David had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. He was expected to make an initial appearance at the Antelope Valley Courthouse on Tuesday.

The killings happened in a neighborhood of tidy, modern homes, some decorated for Christmas. Crime scene tape blocked access to the street where the victims were shot.

Investigators on Monday went in and out of the single-story gray home on the corner of the street. Neighbors watched coroner’s workers load the covered bodies of the victims into a truck.

Donnel Murray, who lives one street away, said he sometimes saw the grandmother outside while he rode his ATV in the neighborhood. He never saw her grandchildren.

Murry said the woman would wave to him, recently asked him about his ATV and had mentioned a grandson.

Caption Los Angeles County Coroner vehicle is parked next to a home, left, with a vehicle parked in the driveway, in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene. The department says the children's father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff's station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)