Farrell and Gleeson reunite with Martin McDonagh in Venice

“It’s hard to ghost someone on an island,” Farrell laughed. His character, he said, is the “human manifestation of a little donkey.”

Kerry Condon plays Padraic’s sister Siobhan and Barry Keoghan is the tormented young Dominic, who try to help Padraic mend things.

“He has an innocence where he can’t comprehend why his friend of so many years has cut him out,” Farrell said. “It shakes him to his core ... He lives in a beautiful life and that beauty is taken away by Brendan’s Colm.”

Gleeson liked how the film examined male friendship in a different way. But, he said, despite the time that it’s set in, it is a “modern film” in how it presents these two friends.

“The way the idea that these men would talk to each other in a natural way about feelings is debatable if it would transpire at that point,” Gleeson said.

The film also marks McDonagh’s first production in Ireland, which he said was “a dream of mine.” They shot mostly in Inishmore, where his father was from. And before production started, they had several weeks of rehearsals in Galway. Farrell said it “felt so beautiful to be back where Martin’s plays had been performed.”

Venice is a bit of a good luck charm for McDonagh, who in 2017 received the festival’s top screenwriting prize for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which would go on to be a box office smash, get him a best picture and screenplay nomination at the Oscars and win two acting Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is competing for the Golden Lion and other top awards this year, against films like Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” before it opens in theaters on Oct. 21.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival runs through Sept. 10.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

___

For more on the Venice Film Festival, visit: www.apnews.com/VeniceFilmFestival

Combined Shape Caption Colin Farrell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Colin Farrell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Colin Farrell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Colin Farrell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Brendan Gleeson poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Brendan Gleeson poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Kerry Condon poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Kerry Condon poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Director Martin McDonagh poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Director Martin McDonagh poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Director Martin McDonagh poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Director Martin McDonagh poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Director Martin McDonagh, from left, Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Graham Broadbent pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Director Martin McDonagh, from left, Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Graham Broadbent pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Colin Farrell, left, and Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin." (Searchlight Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Colin Farrell, left, and Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin." (Searchlight Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited