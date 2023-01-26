Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

Zhao told the station he bought the gun used in the killings in 2021 and didn’t run into any obstacles when making the purchase. He was planning to turn himself in to authorities when he was spotted by deputies who arrested him Monday.

The shootings occurred Monday at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, and nearby Concord Farms.

David Oates, a spokesman for California Terra Garden, confirmed Zhao lived on the farm along with his wife and said the farm has “no knowledge of any complaints by anyone on allegations of bullying.”

On Wednesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe charged Zhao with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The charges against Zhao include additional allegations that could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole, though Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium on executions. Among those allegations are that Zhao used a gun, caused great bodily injury and killed multiple people.

The coroner’s office named six of the victims: Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach, California; Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; and Yetao Bing, 43, whose hometown was unknown. The charging documents identify Jose Romero Perez as the other person killed and Pedro Romero Perez as the eighth victim, who survived the shooting.

