Farmers back at protest camp after deep challenge to PM Modi

“Even if it was a sabotage, we can’t escape responsibility,” said Yogendra Yadav, a protest leader.

He didn’t say whether the protesters will go ahead with another march planned for Feb. 1 when the Modi government is scheduled to present the annual budget in Parliament.

Yadav said frustration had built up among the protesting farmers and “how do you control it if the government is not serious about what they have been demanding for two months.”

Tuesday's escalation overshadowed Republic Day celebrations, including the annual military parade that was already scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities shut some metro train stations, and mobile internet service was suspended in some parts of the capital, a frequent tactic of the government to thwart protests.

The farmers — many of them Sikhs from Punjab and Haryana states — tried to march into New Delhi in November but were stopped by police. Since then, unfazed by the winter cold and frequent rains, they have hunkered down at the edge of the city and threatened to besiege it if the farm laws are not repealed.

Neeraja Choudhury, a political analyst, said the government failed to anticipate what was coming and prepare for it adequately. “If the farmers are agitated overall India, you can’t dismiss the protests as some opposition inciting the farmers.”

The police statement said 86 personnel injured in clashes with farmers. Several of them jumped into a deep dry drain in the fort area to escape the protesters who outnumbered them at several places.

Police said one protester died after his tractor overturned, but farmers said he was shot. Several bloodied protesters could be seen in television footage.

Police said the protesting farmers broke away from the approved protest routes and resorted to “violence and vandalism.” Eight buses and 17 private vehicles were damaged, said police, who filed four cases over vandalism against the protesters.

The government insists the agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment. But the farmers fear it will turn agricultural corporate and leave them behind. The government has offered to suspend the laws for 18 months, but the farmers want nothing less than a full repeal.

Since returning to power for a second term, Modi’s government has been rocked by several convulsions. The pandemic sent India's already-teetering economy into its first-ever recession, social strife has widened and his government has been questioned over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, the year that witnessed the first major protests against his administration, a diverse coalition of groups rallied against a contentious new citizenship law that they said discriminated against Muslims.

"The government on the national security front has failed. I think this government seems to be quite blinkered on the kind of security challenges that it is creating for itself by alienating minority communities, Muslims and Sikhs," said Arti Jerath, a political analyst.

India is predominantly Hindu while Muslims comprise 14% and Sikhs nearly 2% of its nearly 1.4 billion people.

Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor after protesting farmers and policemen clash during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Indian police chase protesting farmers away as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Sikhs wave the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, as they arrive at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Credit: Dinesh Joshi Credit: Dinesh Joshi

Sikhs hoist a Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Credit: Dinesh Joshi Credit: Dinesh Joshi

An Indian policeman fires tear gas shells towards protesting farmer as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Protesting farmers cover their faces to escape tear gas smoke as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, brandishes a sword at policemen as protesting farmers march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Indian police fire tear gas shells towards protesting farmer as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Farmers participate in a protest march towards the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Credit: Dinesh Joshi Credit: Dinesh Joshi

Farmers participate in a protest march towards the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Credit: Dinesh Joshi Credit: Dinesh Joshi