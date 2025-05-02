Farage's Reform UK hails a 'big moment' as it wins a seat in Parliament, eyes local election gains

It was a significant defeat for Labour, which easily won the district in last year's national election. The special election was held because Labour lawmaker Mike Amesbury was forced to quit after he was convicted of punching a constituent in a drunken rage.

Farage said “it’s a very, very big moment indeed” that shows Reform can win against both Labour and the right-of-center opposition Conservative Party.

“We are not a protest party, even though there is much to protest about," Farage told reporters at the election count. "We’ve dealt with the Tories. We’re now coming for the Labour Party."

The local elections held Thursday in many areas of England were a test of feeling about Prime Minister Keir Starmer's center-left Labour government, 10 months after it was elected in a landslide.

The Runcorn victory gives Reform, which got about 14% of the vote in last year's national election, five of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, compared to 403 for Labour and 121 for the Conservatives.

But Reform appears to have momentum. National polls now suggest its support equals or surpasses that of Labour and the Conservatives, and it hopes to displace the Conservatives as the country’s main party on the right before the next national election, due by 2029.

As results came in Friday, Reform looked set to scoop up hundreds of municipal seats in the elections that are six mayoralties and the control of 23 local councils. A majority of the local seats being contested were held by the Conservatives, whose leader Kemi Badenoch could face revolt if the party does very badly.

Reform candidate Andrea Jenkyns — a former Conservative lawmaker who defected to the party last year — was declared winner of the newly created mayoralty of the Greater Lincolnshire region of east-central England. Labour retained three other mayoralties.

Farage's party is also aiming to win over working-class voters who once backed Labour. Starmer's popularity has plunged as his government struggled to kickstart a sluggish economy. The government has raised the minimum wage, strengthened workers' rights and pumped money into the state-funded health system — but also hiked employer' taxes and cut welfare benefits.

Starmer said he understood why many voters are discontented.

“My response is: We get it,” he said. "I am determined that we will go further and faster on the change that people want to see.”

The results give only a partial snapshot of voter sentiment. Many areas, including London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, did not hold elections on Thursday. Turnout for local elections and byelections is typically much lower than in a national election.

And Reform is not the only story. The centrist Liberal Democrats also hope to build on their success in winning more affluent, socially liberal voters away from the Conservatives.

Reform UK is the latest in a series of parties led by Farage, a veteran hard-right politician who was crucial in taking Britain out of the European Union through a 2016 referendum. A charismatic campaigner, he is a divisive figure who has said many migrants come to the U.K. from cultures "alien to ours."

Reform blends Farage's longstanding political themes — strong borders, curbing immigration — with policies reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. During the campaign Farage said he plans "a DOGE for every county" in England, inspired by Elon Musk's controversial spending-slashing agency.

University of Strathclyde political scientist John Curtice said the results showed that politics in Britain, long dominated by the two big parties, has fragmented. “Reform are now posing a big threat to both Conservative and Labour," he said.

“They are a major challenge,” he told the BBC.

