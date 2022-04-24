Far from home, Ukrainian refugees pray at Easter for peace

In Bucharest, the Romanian capital, dozens of Ukrainian refugees as well as Romanian faithful came to the Brancusi Parish Church for the Easter liturgy, and to hear a choir sing religious songs in Ukrainian. A priest chanted “Christ is Risen!" to the worshippers, to which they responded, “Indeed he is risen!”

Following the service in Budapest, worshippers lined the street in front of the church with Easter baskets packed with offerings of hand-dyed eggs, candles and pasca — a traditional Easter sweet bread. Habory greeted the worshippers and blessing their Easter baskets with holy water flicked from a liturgical brush used for blessings.

Yaroslava Hortyanyi, chairwoman of the Hungarian Ukrainian Cultural Association, said that bringing Ukrainians together for the Easter holiday was an opportunity for them to pray for themselves and for those they left behind.

“We are all happy for the resurrection of Christ, but we don't have happiness in our hearts because at the same moment Ukrainian children, Ukrainian soldiers and Ukrainian people are dying," Hortyanyi said. “People who believe in God believe that this is a way for God to test them ... They believe that their prayers will help their husbands and parents that they left at home.”

Kate Gladka, 31, who came to Hungary from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv a month ago, said she had struggled to hold back her tears during the Easter service, which for her is usually a time for celebration.

"We have new meaning this year because we may be the most alive nation in the world now, and we understand what it means to arise all the time,” she said.

___

