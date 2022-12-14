Fans in France, Morocco gear up for historic World Cup match

Some local officials called for the closure of the Champs-Elysees avenue, though that was ultimately rejected by Paris City Hall.

Whatever the outcome, huge celebrations are expected in Morocco, highlighting the history-making moment this game represents.

Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals.

The team’s success marks the first time an Arab country — and an African country too — has made it to the World Cup semifinals.

For many in the former protectorate, the match against the defending champion is an opportunity to show that Morocco is a formidable foe — on the soccer pitch at least — even though immigration between the two countries has blurred the lines for many in France and in Morocco about who to support Wednesday.

