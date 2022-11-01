Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game

Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday that he looks at the matter as “an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives."

“I think the organization is trying to take that stance or they may communicate through this, and try to all come out in a better position and with more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation," Nash said.

Irving has previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat, recently shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and was unavailable for most of the Nets’ home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City.

The Nets then declined to give him a contract extension this summer, meaning Irving could be in his final season with the team.

