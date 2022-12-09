journal-news logo
Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup

A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands

LUSAIL, Argentina (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.

The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.

The game resumed after a short break.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

