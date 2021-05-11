X

Lawyers: Black man didn't drive into deputies who shot him

Family members attend the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Family members attend the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

Nation & World | Updated 48 minutes ago
By BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW, Associated Press
Lawyers for relatives of a Black man fatally shot by North Carolina deputies say body camera videos show that he didn’t strike them with his car before they opened fire, contradicting a local prosecutor

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers for relatives of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by deputies, said Tuesday that body camera videos show that he didn’t strike them with his car before they opened fire, contradicting a local prosecutor.

Chance Lynch, a lawyer who viewed the footage in private with Brown's family, said Brown was sitting in his stationary car with his hands on the wheel when the first of numerous shots was fired. Family members had previously seen about 20 seconds of the video but were shown approximately 18 minutes on Tuesday under a judge’s order.

The family’s lawyers say the footage contradicts statements by the local district attorney, who said in court that deputies didn’t start firing until after Brown’s vehicle struck them twice. Lynch's description aligns with what another family attorney said after seeing the shorter clip.

“We did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part where he made contact with them or tried to go in their direction," Lynch told reporters. In fact, he did just the opposite. While there was a group of law enforcement that were in front of him, he went the opposite direction.”

He described the shooting as “unconstitutional” and “unjustifiable.”

Brown was outside his house in Elizabeth City when he was shot on April 21. Deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant at the time.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a court hearing that Brown’s car made “contact” with law enforcement officers twice before the shooting began.

Judge Jeffery Foster ruled that the family can view less than 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of video that was recorded.

Foster has said that he would not publicly release the recordings, because doing so could jeopardize the ongoing investigation into Brown’s death or threaten the safety of people they show. Foster said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days, but he would consider releasing it after that point if investigations are complete.

Brown’s shooting has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state’s rural northeastern corner. And many city residents — as well as nationally prominent civil rights leaders and attorneys — are demanding the public release of the complete recordings.

Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Jha'rod Ferebee, speaks during the funeral for his father Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. Attorney Ben Crump, is seen at right. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Jha'rod Ferebee, speaks during the funeral for his father Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. Attorney Ben Crump, is seen at right. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

File-This May 3, 2021, file photo shows Rev. Al Sharpton speaking during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Pastors and denominational leaders rallied in Elizabeth City, N. C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, to call for greater transparency in the investigation into the death of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
File-This May 3, 2021, file photo shows Rev. Al Sharpton speaking during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Pastors and denominational leaders rallied in Elizabeth City, N. C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, to call for greater transparency in the investigation into the death of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

Andrew Brown Jr.'s sons Kahlil Ferebee, left, and Jha'rod Ferebee release doves following the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Monday, May 3, 2021. Brown was shot and killed by Pasqoutank County Sheriff deputies in April. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Andrew Brown Jr.'s sons Kahlil Ferebee, left, and Jha'rod Ferebee release doves following the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Monday, May 3, 2021. Brown was shot and killed by Pasqoutank County Sheriff deputies in April. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Credit: Travis Long

Credit: Travis Long

Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Khalil Ferebee, speaks during the funeral for his father Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. Attorney Ben Crump, is seen at right. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Khalil Ferebee, speaks during the funeral for his father Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. Attorney Ben Crump, is seen at right. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.