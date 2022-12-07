Family sues over police killing of Black Michigan motorist

Schurr's bodycam footage shows that after pulling over Lyoya, he told him that the license plate on his car didn't match the vehicle.

Lyoya, who was 26, briefly ran from and then grappled with Schurr across a front lawn before the officer shot him at point-blank range. The shooting was recorded on video by a man who was a passenger in Lyoya's car.

During the struggle, Schurr repeatedly told Lyoya to take his hands off the officer’s Taser, according to video. The refugee from Congo was on the ground when he was killed.

Schurr’s attorney, Matt Borgula, argued during Schurr’s preliminary examination in October that the officer was defending himself and that Lyoya wouldn’t give up.

But during the news conference, Johnson and Crump said the traffic stop only happened because Lyoya was Black.

Johnson said the footage showed that Schurr only stopped Lyoya after they drove by one another and Schurr did a U-turn to follow Lyoya. He said Lyoya's car only had a rear license plate, which is all that's required in Michigan, so “Officer Schurr had no idea about that license plate” when he decided to turn and follow Lyoya.

Borgula didn't immediately reply to messages seeking comment about the lawsuit, and a spokesperson for the city said the city hadn't yet received it.

Grand Rapids, which has a population of about 200,000, is about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

