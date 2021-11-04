Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

The ensuing protests have brought tens of thousands of people to the streets, chanting against the coup and calling on each other to remain nonviolent in their tactics. They have faced beatings, rubber bullets and live ammunition fired by security forces, according to activists. Sudan's interior ministry has repeatedly denied firing on peaceful protesters, and said that some of its forces have also been injured by gunfire.

On the same day that Abdel Sallam was shot, three other protesters were also killed. In total, a doctors' union affiliated with the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, the major force behind the 2019 protests, said that some 15 people have died after being shot by security forces during demonstrations. More than 280 others have been injured.

At first, Abuelgasim says she was scared for her other children to continue protesting while her son was dying in the hospital, but that feeling quickly dissipated when he died. Now, she wants to protest as well.

Anwar Abdel Sallam, Mido's older brother, carried him bleeding to the hospital. He has promised to carry on until the country is as his little brother would have wanted.

“Those who died before us, we are not more precious than them,” he said.

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

Caption Mahasen Abdullah Abuelgasim, mother of slain 20-year-old Mohammed Abdel Sallam, weeps as she remembers her son at her home in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Abdel Sallam was allegedly shot by military forces on Oct. 25, 2021, the day Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Mahasen Abdullah Abuelgasim, mother of slain 20-year-old Mohammed Abdel Sallam, second right, weeps as she remembers her son at her home in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Abdel Sallam was allegedly shot by military forces on Oct. 25, 2021, the day Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty