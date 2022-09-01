Family of slain Marine revives defamation suit vs. Baldwin

Baldwin told Roice McCollum he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Good luck,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit was initially filed in Wyoming but dismissed by a judge there in May for lack of jurisdiction because Baldwin made the posts in New York and they weren't directed specifically at a Wyoming audience.

The current lawsuit was filed in New York on Friday and seeks a combined $25 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

Baldwin had asked for the case to be dismissed in Wyoming, saying he was expressing his political opinion and that claims by McCollum's sister Cheyenne McCollum and his widow Jiennah McCollum should be dismissed because he did not make any statements about them.

A message was left Wednesday evening with an attorney who represented Baldwin when the suit was filed in Wyoming.