Family of man shot by Memphis officer wants case reviewed

Schilling has said he shot Stewart because he feared for his life. He retired due to a disability, police said, in a move that allowed him to receive disability pay.

“Darrius was unarmed and Schilling has never been tried or convicted,” Moore said in the statement. “I am asking that you re-open the case and convene a new grand jury to see if a murder or manslaughter indictment is returned.”

Mulroy’s office said the DA was scheduled to meet with Stewart’s family Thursday and may comment publicly afterwards.

Art Quinn, Schilling’s lawyer in the Stewart shooting, said he hasn't heard of new evidence being presented in the case. Quinn noted that the TBI already investigated and a grand jury did not indict Schilling.

“I don’t know of any basis why the case would be reopened,” Quinn told The Associated Press.

The request comes weeks after the January arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, in Memphis. Five officers, who also are Black, have been fired and face charges including second-degree murder in connection with Nichols’ death. The district attorney’s office has said it will be reviewing past cases involving those officers.

Moore made the request under a Justice Review Unit started by Mulroy, who was elected last year. The independent unit works separately from active prosecutions in the district's attorney's office and reports directly to Mulroy.

The Stewart shooting happened at a time when police shootings across the nation sparked sharp debate on use of force and racial profiling. It led to peaceful protests and vigils in Memphis, and activists called for Schilling to be fired.