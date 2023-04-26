Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez, who died in the Feb. 20, 2019 crash on an icy highway in Syracuse, have agreed to settle and have requested that terms of the settlement remain sealed, "recognizing their mutual privacy interests and the desirability of avoiding publicity about their personal lives," according to a March 24 affidavit filed in state Supreme Court by Abigail Dean, an attorney for Jimenez's estate.

John Pfeifer, an attorney for Boeheim and the university, echoed the request for confidentiality in an April 14 affidavit. “The specific private resolution of the matter is of no public import,” Pfeifer said.