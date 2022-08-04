Family of comatose boy seek to have him moved to hospice

Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, said it understands the motivation behind the family’s request but a previous High Court ruling requires that Archie remain in the hospital while his treatment is ended. The boy’s condition is so unstable that moving him would hasten the deterioration of his condition, the trust said.

“As directed by the courts, we will work with the family to prepare for the withdrawal of treatment, but we will make no changes to Archie’s care until the outstanding legal issues are resolved,” Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer of the trust, said in a statement.

Archie’s parents took their campaign to prolong his treatment all the way to the U.K. Supreme Court. After exhausting their legal options in Britain, they asked the European Court of Human Rights to intervene.

The ECHR late Wednesday said it would not “interfere with the decisions of the national courts to allow the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from (Archie) to proceed.”

