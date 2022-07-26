Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit

One of the bullets went through the dressing room wall and fatally struck Orellana Peralta as her mother, Soledad Peralta, held her. Peralta “felt her daughter’s body go limp and watched helplessly as her daughter died while still in her arms,” the lawsuit states.

Police ordered Peralta to leave the dressing room and wait for “what seemed like an eternity," according to the lawsuit. She was not told that her daughter had died.

Her family, who had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the U.S., remembered Orellana Peralta as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports, adored animals and excelled in school.

Her father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, and Peralta allege that LAPD failed to adequately train and supervise the responding officers and "fostered an environment that allowed and permitted this shooting to occur,” the lawsuit states.

Lopez was also shot and killed by police. An autopsy report showed he was on methamphetamine at the time of his death.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 14, alleges wrongful death and negligence, as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress, and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. In addition to the LAPD and Jones, the lawsuit also names the city of Los Angeles and Burlington Stores Inc. as defendants.

The LAPD declined to comment Tuesday and it was not immediately clear whether Jones had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The city attorney's office and Burlington Stores Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, as is the LAPD.