Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case

Palmer wore a mask with “Black Queen” on it and in her statement said the justice system “didn’t just rob me and my family — you robbed the world of a queen.” They were gathered in a downtown Louisville park protesters are now calling “Injustice Square” in front of a mural of Taylor.

An attorney for the family, Sam Aguiar, said since Cameron is done with his investigation, all the videos should be released, noting that he has seen dozens in full, most of which are not public.

Cameron “got so much wrong. We’ve seen so much piecemeal stuff come out throughout the case,” he said.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has also called on Cameron to release what evidence he can.

Protesters vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with Taylor's killing. The grand jury indicted one officer for wanton endangerment who authorities said he shot into a neighboring apartment but did not strike anyone. He has been fired.

On Friday, Cameron said through a spokesperson he understood Taylor’s family's pain.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement.

At nearly the same time Taylor's family was decrying the handling of her case, a man accused of shooting at police during protests Wednesday was being arraigned. Two officers were wounded and expected to recover.

A not guilty plea was entered for Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, and bond was set at $1 million. Zac Meihaus, the attorney representing Johnson at the arraignment, called the streets “a war zone” when the shooting happened nd said it is difficult to “pinpoint” if Johnson fired the shots in question. A prosecutor replied that a gun was recovered from Johnson, and there are video and witness accounts of the shootings.

The FBI is still investigating whether police violated Taylor’s civil rights. But the burden of proof for such cases is very high, with prosecutors having to prove officers knew they were acting illegally and made a willful decision to cause someone’s death.

Taylor's case — and her name — has become a rallying cry for protesters nationwide calling attention to entrenched racism and calling for police reforms. Demonstrations calling for justice for her have continued after the grand jury findings were released.

At least 24 people were arrested in the Louisville protests Thursday night, including state Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat. Scott said she was detained minutes before a curfew started as headed toward a church that protesters were congregating in.

Scott unveiled legislation recently that would ban the use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky. The measure, called Breonna’s Law, also would require drug and alcohol testing of officers involving in shootings and deadly incidents and require that body cameras be worn during the execution of all search warrants.

Scott stayed in jail overnight, then after getting out came to “Injustice Square” to stand with Taylor’s family and supporters.

“It’s clear that this alphabet soup of law enforcement that’s here in Louisville, both local, state and federal law enforcement, are preparing for battle, for war against the people they are supposed to protect and serve,” Scott said.

The curfew in Louisville will continue through the weekend, and the governor called up the National Guard for “limited missions.”

Police eventually pulled back late Thursday after negotiating with demonstrators to end the protest. Authorities alleged the protesters broke windows at a restaurant, damaged city buses, tried to set a fire and threw a flare into the street. There were other protests in cities across the U.S., but no major problems were reported.

This story has been updated to correct that the officer charged by the grand jury is accused of firing into a neighboring apartment, not more than one.

Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump, center speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Juniyah Palmer, Breonna Taylor's sister, and Tamika Palmer release butterflies into the sky during a press conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Taylor family attorney Ben Crump, right, is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Bianca Austin speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump, center speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Protesters march, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Protesters march, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A woman speaks to police as protesters stay on church property, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Police speak with protesters at the First Unitarian church, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A woman shouts after being detained by police after a curfew, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Protesters march, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Protesters march, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott Jr., speaks with demonstrators, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo