Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami, Okeechobee and Gainesville in north Florida last week. It was stopped Thursday night in North Carolina, where a U.S. Marshals regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout.

The driver, Matthew Flores, was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said. Flores, 35, fled but was captured a short time later in Ellenboro, North Carolina.

He's being held on a $2 million bond and scheduled for a Feb. 22 hearing.

He will eventually be returned to Florida to face second-degree murder charges in the death of Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula on Jan. 24, and for the death of Levin.

It was not known whether Flores has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities are investigating how Flores obtained the missing Lyft driver’s car. Levin’s family said they do not know whether Flores was the passenger Levin picked up in Delray Beach on Monday.

In an emailed statement Friday, Lyft said “our thoughts are with Mr. Levin’s family and loved ones during this deeply concerning time. We’ve been in touch with his family to offer our support, as well as with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

DiBetta previously said the Lyft gig was great for Levin, who loved telling dad jokes and often told them over and over.

“It was the perfect set up for him," she said. "He would get a new audience every ride.”

Levin lived in the Philadelphia area and was a huge Eagles fan. He worked in auto body sales until retiring to Florida about two years ago. He loved driving for Lyft, where he often told jokes to his customers, his daughter said.

He had a son and a daughter and four grandchildren.