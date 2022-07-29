Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert

The concert was halted after the incident, which occurred during Mirror’s fourth of 12 scheduled concerts at Hong Kong Coliseum.

At Tuesday's concert, band member Frankie Lui appeared to lose his footing and fall off the edge of the stage while giving a speech, according to clips on social media.

An online petition about safety issues of Mirror concerts was launched the same night and has garnered thousands of signatures. The petition urged organizers to ensure safety for Mirror and its dancers and refrain from using unnecessary stage mechanisms or raised platforms.

Viu, the company that created and manages Mirror, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The 12-member band has skyrocketed in popularity in Hong Kong and has been credited with the revival of Cantopop.