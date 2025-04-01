Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn't rule out trading Kirk Cousins but intends to keep him as backup

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed, lost his job after struggling in his return from a torn Achilles tendon.

Penix started the final three games, going 1-2, and Atlanta finished 8-9 following a 6-3 start.

The 36-year-old Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns with a career-high 16 interceptions. The final $10 million of his $100 million guaranteed money was paid last month because he was still on the roster on March 17.

Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract but his desire to start means he’s willing to waive it.

The Cleveland Browns still need a starting QB and Cousins is familiar with Kevin Stefanski, who was an assistant in Minnesota before becoming a head coach.

