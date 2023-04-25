Fake Craigslist ad costs New Hampshire man right to vote

"I experienced distress with my phone going on and off," Boyd said in court, WMUR-TV reported.

Drouin, a registered Democrat at the time who had voted in the election, told police "It was a joke, I meant no harm,” according to an affidavit. He said he wasn’t sure why he had chosen the date of the election, saying it was bad timing.

Boyd told investigators he knew Drouin through local organizations and had received a Facebook friend request from him. Boyd said he received a message from Drouin saying he had pranked him, that it was terrible timing, and that he’d like to take him to lunch to apologize.

“I want to make amends. I apologize,” Drouin said in court Monday.

Drouin was originally charged with a felony, interference with election communications.