'Facts of Life,' 'Different Strokes' remakes are ABC's best

The network's special, star-filled live presentations of old episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff'rent Strokes” reached some 4.8 million viewers last week, the Nielsen company said.

That wasn't earth-shattering, and didn't even crack Nielsen's list of top 30 programs. But it was the network's most-watched program. With stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart and Snoop Dogg, the annual exercise hosted by Jimmy Kimmel got some good word-of-mouth.