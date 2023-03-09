Facing uproar, Tunisian president denies he's stoking racism

And as Tunisian authorities have stepped up arrests of migrants without residency documents in recent weeks, Saied insisted that they are just upholding the law.

Saied has consolidated power and dismantled democratic gains in Tunisia since 2021, and in recent weeks several opposition figures have been arrested.

Both the European Union and the United States have voiced their concern about Saied's position toward migrants and said they were closely watching developments.

The World Bank earlier this week advised its staff that it was temporarily pausing its Country Partnership Framework with Tunisia — one aspect of its work with the North African country, citing its “core values of inclusion, respect and anti-racism in all shapes and forms.”

More than 100 migrants are camped outside the International Organization for Migration office in Tunisia. The U.N. agency said Wednesday it is working non-stop to help them.

It welcomed a hotline for migrants and other promises announced by the Tunisian government earlier this week, and encouraged Tunisia to turn commitments into concrete action.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

