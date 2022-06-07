Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

“Retail inventories are elevated," Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief financial officer, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. ”And they certainly are for us, in some of the categories that we misforecast. We determined that acting aggressively was the right way to continue to fuel the business."

Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being cancelled. In some cases, some of the raw materials that were meant for some goods will instead be used for other products in higher demand, Fiddelke said. Many of the orders for products being canceled have a long production lead time of nine months, he said.

Target also announced that it will add five distribution centers over the next two fiscal years.

Target said the costs related to the moves will hurt the bottom line in the current quarter. Target now expects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be roughly 2%, down from around 5.3% it had expected last month. For the second half of the year, Target expects an operating margin rate in a range around 6%, a rate it said would exceed the company’s average fall season performance in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Last month, Target forecast its full-year operating income margin rate would be in the 6% range. Target didn't give a new full range prediction. It also said it secured additional space near U.S. ports to hold merchandise to allow for more flexibility.

Target, however, continues to expect full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range and expects to maintain or gain market share for the year.

Shares of Target Corp. fell 9% to $145.30 in premarket trading Tuesday and the stock of other retailers retreated with it. Walmart, Nordstrom and Macy's fell between 2% and 4%.

