Facebook sued in Kenya over work conditions for moderators

”We also encourage content reviewers to raise issues when they become aware of them and regularly conduct independent audits to ensure our partners are meeting the high standards we expect of them," the statement said.

It was not immediately possible to get a comment from Sama.

Motaung's petition seeks the court's declaration that Facebook and Sama acted unlawfully by allegedly “placing misleading job ads that informed applicants neither that they would be working as Facebook content moderators, nor about the extremely disturbing content they would be moderating," that statement said.

Motaung, a South African, says he was dismissed from Sama in 2019 after trying to lead efforts by content moderators to unionize for better terms.

“We are not animals,” Motaung said in the statement. "We are people — and we deserve to be treated as such.”