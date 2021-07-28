Facebook profits top $10B as revenue soars

Separately, Facebook said on Wednesday that it will make vaccines mandatory for employees in the U.S. who work in offices. Exceptions will be made for medical and other reasons. Google announced a similar policy earlier in the day.

The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the April-June period. That's up from $5.18 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.