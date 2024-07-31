Facebook parent Meta posts stronger-than-expected Q2 results, sending shares higher after hours

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, sending shares sharply higher in after-hours trading

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, sending shares sharply higher in after-hours trading.

The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $13.47 billion, or $5.16 per share, in the April-June period. That's up 73% from $7.8 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 22% to $39.07 billion from $32 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $4.72 per share on revenue of $38.26 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

"We had a strong quarter, and Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

The number of daily active users for Meta's family of apps — Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger — was 3.27 billion for June, an increase of 7% from a year earlier. The company no longer breaks out user figures for Facebook as it had in the past.

Meta's stock rose $23.67, or 5%, to 498.50 in after-hours trading.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: S&P 500 jumps to best day in 5 months as tech...
2
Killing of Hamas political leader points to diverging paths for Israel...
3
UN report says Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since Oct...
4
US and Spain top groups at the Olympics, Brazil's Marta sent off in...
5
Fed Chair Powell says September interest rate cut is 'on the table' as...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top