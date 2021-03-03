Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

Facebook halted U.S. political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day. It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.

"We've heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle," the company said in a blog post Wednesday. "As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited."