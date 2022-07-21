Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

After clicking on the Feed tab, users will be able to toggle over to a chronological presentation of their Facebook favorites, Facebook groups they have joined or feeds consisting exclusively of posts from all their Facebook friends in the order they were shared.

The new option is designed to address complaints from users who believe they have been missing interesting posts because Facebook's algorithm omitted them from their feeds.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts," Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the announcement.

Facebook is giving users more control at a time when it has been struggling to grow, partly because other social media such as TikTok have become more popular, particularly among young generations. That stagnation, in turn, is making it more difficult for corporate parent Meta to boost its profits from the digital ads that appear in users' feeds.