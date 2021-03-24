Facebook finds Chinese hacking operation targeting Uyghurs

“They tried to create these personas, build trust in the community, and use that as a way to trick people into clicking on these links to expose their devices,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy, told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

Facebook’s investigation found links between the hackers and two technology firms based in China but no direct links to the Chinese government, which has been criticized for its harsh treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

China has imprisoned more than 1 million people, including Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, in a vast network of concentration camps, according to U.S. officials and human rights groups. People have been subjected to torture, sterilization and political indoctrination in addition to forced labor as part of an assimilation campaign in a region whose inhabitants are ethnically and culturally distinct from the Han Chinese majority.