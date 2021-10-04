Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

The FTC's new, revised complaint filed in August alleges that the social network giant pursued a laser-focused strategy to "buy or bury" rivals to suppress competition.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had ruled in June that the FTC's original lawsuit was "legally insufficient" and didn't provide enough evidence to prove Facebook was a monopoly. He dismissed the states' separate complaint outright.

But his ruling only dismissed the FTC’s complaint, not the case, giving the agency a chance to file a revised complaint. In the new filing, the FTC laid out a detailed analysis to substantiate its monopoly power claim.

“Direct evidence, including historical events and market realities” confirms the allegation, the complaint says. The harm to consumers from the lack of competition “is particularly severe,” it says.

The FTC did not have a comment on Facebook's motion to dismiss.

